Chance of being flexed: Of all the remaining Ravens games that can be flexed, this matchup has the greatest draw. However, the current “Sunday Night Football” game is the New England Patriots visiting the Texans. A duel featuring the league’s premier organization and one of the league’s best young quarterbacks isn’t the type of game the league would look to flex out, but there’s a chance the Ravens’ game could be moved to the late afternoon at 4 p.m. Rams at Cardinals is currently the 4 p.m. Fox game.