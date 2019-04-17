Three prime-time games highlight Ravens' 2019 schedule, including home matchup vs. Patriots

The Ravens will open the 2019 regular season on the road not far from Lamar Jackson’s Florida hometown and close it with a home game against the AFC North team they dethroned for last season’s division crown.

In between the Ravens’ Week 1 game in Miami against the Dolphins and their Week 17 game in Baltimore against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Ravens will play in three prime-time games and face five teams that advanced to the playoffs last season.

The Ravens will host the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots on "Sunday Night Football" after a Week 8 bye, will face the reigning NFC champion Los Angeles Rams on "Monday Night Football" in Week 12 and take on the visiting New York Jets in Week 15 in a "Thursday Night Football" matchup.

Ravens 2019 schedule

Week 1 @ Dolphins (Sunday, Sept. 8) 1 p.m.

Week 2 vs. Cardinals (Sunday, Sept. 15) 1 p.m.

Week 3 @ Chiefs (Sunday, Sept. 22) 1 p.m.

Week 4 vs. Browns (Sunday, Sept. 29) 1 p.m.

Week 5 @ Steelers (Sunday, Oct. 6) 1 p.m.

Week 6 vs. Bengals (Sunday, Oct. 13) 1 p.m.

Week 7 @ Seahawks (Sunday, Oct. 20) 4:25 p.m.

Week 8: Bye

Week 9 vs. Patriots (Sunday, Nov. 3) 8:20 p.m., NBC

Week 10 @ Bengals (Sunday, Nov. 10) 1 p.m.

Week 11 vs. Texans (Sunday, Nov. 17) 1 p.m.

Week 12 @ Rams (Monday, Nov. 25) 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 13 vs. 49ers (Sunday, Dec. 1) 1 p.m.

Week 14 @ Bills (Sunday, Dec. 8) 1 p.m.

Week 15 vs. Jets (Thursday, Dec. 12) 8:20 p.m., Fox, NFL Network

Week 16 @ Browns (Sunday, Dec. 22) 1 p.m.

Week 17 vs. Steelers (Sunday, Dec. 29) 1 p.m.

