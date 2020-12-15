What they’re saying: football analysts’ thoughts about Ravens’ 47-42 victory over the Browns on Monday night

What writers are saying about the Ravens’ 47-42 victory over the Browns on Monday night:
Charles Curtis, USA Today:
“Well, if you missed the end to last night’s Ravens-Browns game then congratulate yourself for missing the best game of this NFL season because that’s exactly what it was … all the way to the final whistle. I mean seriously, you missed a special one if you decided to hit the sack early.”
Conor Orr, SI.com:
“On Monday night we had the game of 2020, if only because like the year itself, it contained too many wild vacillations, obscure tentacles and we-have-no-choice-but-to-laugh moments to digest in one watching. Too many oddities to run through. Too many bad jokes about things we’ll never know the truth about. The final score, 47—42, a score that has never occurred in the history of the National Football League, was just the beginning.”
Grant Gordon, NFL.com:
“This has been a trying year in the NFL and obviously more so in the real world. On this Monday night, the Browns and the Ravens were a treat to watch. There is no phenomenal analysis here, just appreciation for a sensational football game.”
Mark Maske, The Washington Post:
“An NFL season that has been all about protocols and finding ways to play games amid the pandemic thus produced its signature game and best on-field moment.”
David Fucillo, Draft Kings:
“Good lord, what a football game. The Baltimore Ravens beat the Cleveland Browns 47-42 and the number of insane storylines is too numerous to cover all of them. The Ravens improve to 8-5 while the Browns drop to 9-4 in what is turning into a wild AFC race.”
Ian Rappaport, NFL Network:
“Game of the year. And Lamar Jackson and the #Ravens win a huge one. Needed it.”
Skip Bayless, Fox Sports 1 analyst:
“I still wouldn’t be shocked if the Ravens won the AFC. Guts. Pride. Physicality. Tradition. Lamar … but first of course, they have to fight their way into the playoffs.”