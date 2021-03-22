Free-agent WR Sammy Watkins to visit Ravens on Tuesday, per report

Watkins spent the past three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, catching 37 passes for a career-low 421 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games in 2020. He’s dealt with several injuries throughout his career, playing in all 16 games just once as a rookie with the Bills. Watkins missed six games last season with a hamstring injury and sat out another six games in 2018 with a foot injury. He missed 14 games during his three-year stint in Kansas City but played a key role in helping the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV, catching 14 catches for 288 yards during the 2020 postseason.