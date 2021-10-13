Ravens WR Sammy Watkins among 3 players missing at walk-through practice

Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins was one of three players missing during the open portion of Wednesday’s walk-through practice.
Watkins suffered a hamstring injury in Monday’s win over the Indianapolis Colts and did not return. Coach John Harbaugh, who was not asked about injuries after the game, is scheduled to meet with reporters Wednesday evening.
Outside linebacker Pernell McPhee was also missing, and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) remains sidelined.
Safeties DeShon Elliott (quadriceps) and Geno Stone (thigh), who were limited in practice last week and did not play Monday, were on the field Wednesday. The Ravens host the Los Angeles Chargers at 1 p.m. on Sunday.