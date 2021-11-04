Ravens WR Sammy Watkins returns to practice; RB Latavius Murray, RT Patrick Mekari still sidelined

Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins returned to practice Thursday, raising hopes that the team could have its top three wide receivers available for the first time all season Sunday.
Watkins, who has 18 catches for 292 yards in five games this season, has been sidelined with a thigh injury since he was hurt in the Ravens’ Week 5 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman made his NFL debut a week later and has helped ease the load on Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, making seven catches for 109 yards over two games.
Six players on the Ravens’ 53-man roster were not present for the open portion of practice. Quarterback Tyler Huntley (illness), running back Latavius Murray (ankle), right tackle Patrick Mekari (ankle) and defensive tackle Brandon Williams (shoulder) missed their second straight workout. Defensive lineman Derek Wolfe, who was designated to return from injured reserve last week, was also absent.
Left tackle Alejandro Villanueva and cornerback Jimmy Smith, meanwhile, missed their first practice of the week. The Ravens will work out again Friday ahead of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.