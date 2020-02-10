The Ravens have one of the NFL’s top rosters. League rules could still force them to spend heavily this offseason.

To get there, the Ravens still have checks to sign. According to NFL salary cap website Over The Cap, over the previous three years, the team spent $477.2 million in cash — the base salaries and bonuses owed to a player in a given season. (They often differ from salary cap hits, which account for the proration of signing bonuses over the duration of a contract.) With another $127.9 million allocated for the 50 players currently under contract for 2020, the Ravens’ four-year total is $605.1 million. That’s over $45 million short of a possible spending minimum.