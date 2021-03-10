With NFL’s 2021 salary cap set, Ravens have about $20 million in space. That’s less than it sounds.

“The hardest thing is to assess veteran players that are being terminated now versus the clump of free agents that will be available next week,” DeCosta said Wednesday. “Are the top guys going to get paid equivalent to what they normally would be paid in any other given year? Is that going to change? There are a lot of different factors. Some of that is just a gut thing. Some of that is analytics. Some of that is trying to assess getting as much information as possible from different sources and different people.”