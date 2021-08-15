Ravens force 6 turnovers, rally behind QB Tyler Huntley to beat Saints, 17-14, for 18th straight preseason win

On Sunday, the Ravens’ line was far from healthy and far from ready for Week 1. Stanley, still recovering from ankle surgery, practiced Monday and Wednesday and was off Tuesday and Thursday. Rookie guard Ben Cleveland, after suffering an undisclosed midweek injury, did not dress for the game. Neither did guard Kevin Zeitler, who’s recovering from a foot strain. Bozeman made it through just one quarter before entering the team’s medical tent; he returned for the second half in street clothes, his right ankle taped up. Only Villanueva, still adjusting to the right tackle position, made it to Sunday in good shape.