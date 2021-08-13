Ravens preseason preview: 5 storylines to follow in opener vs. Saints

Huntley is more gifted athletically, with a stronger arm (and, notably, a longer windup) and more open-field wiggle. He had one of the more impressive completions of the first week of camp, connecting on a deep-out route that he threw from the far hash mark. He also threw three interceptions, including two in a row, in one 11-on-11 period. Huntley still has hiccups in his execution; on one of those picks, the receivers on the side he targeted failed to align properly. In recent practices, he’s pivoted after a pistol or shotgun snap to find that the running back expected the ball elsewhere.