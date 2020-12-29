Former Ravens safety Geno Stone claimed off waivers by Texans

The Houston Texans claimed former Ravens safety Geno Stone off waivers Tuesday.
Stone, the Ravens’ seventh-round pick in April’s draft, was released Monday for the second time this season. After clearing waivers in October, the former Iowa standout was signed to the practice squad and later joined the active roster in November.
Stone appeared in two games, playing two defensive snaps and 38 on special teams. He was the last of the Ravens to test positive for the coronavirus during an outbreak that sent 23 players to the reserve/COVID-19 list. The team activated Stone from the reserve/COVID-19 list last week and was granted a one-week roster exemption.
Extra points
- The Ravens protected cornerback Pierre Desir, long snapper Nick Moore and tight end Eli Wolf from being signed off their practice squad this week.
- The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation and the Ravens have combined to donate $5 million to assist programs supported by Catholic Charities from more than 200 locations in Baltimore City and nine Maryland counties. The grant is focused on early childhood education, food services, housing, workforce development, family stability and health care. “These programs play an essential role in uplifting our communities” Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said in a statement. ”It’s critically important to invest in the well-being and development of those who need it most. Our hope is that we can help make a positive impact that will be felt by many”