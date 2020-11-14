Ravens elevate S Geno Stone to active roster vs. Patriots, keep WR Dez Bryant on practice squad

The Ravens elevated rookie safety Geno Stone from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday night’s road game against the New England Patriots.
It’s the second consecutive week the team has promoted Stone to the active roster.
Last week, the team designated Stone as the roster replacement for cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who was on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The call-up did not count as one of the two allotted elevations in which a player can revert to the practice squad without first clearing waivers.
Stone, the team’s seventh-round pick in the 2020 draft, made his NFL debut last Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, playing 19 snaps on special teams.
Wide receiver Dez Bryant, who made his team debut and played two snaps against the Colts, was not elevated and will not play against the Patriots. It was Bryant’s first NFL game since Dec. 31, 2017, with the Dallas Cowboys.
“It’s surreal — just being back in the locker room, just being on the sideline, just being here with these guys, it’s exciting,” Bryant, who has career totals of of 7,459 receiving yards and 73 touchdowns, said after the game. “Seeing the game up close versus just watching it on TV, I felt my competitive spirit come back alive.”