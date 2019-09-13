Former Ravens safety Ed Reed partnering with Wells Fargo to donate $100,000 to West Baltimore communities

Former Ravens safety and newly-enshrined Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed is working with Wells Fargo to donate $100,000 for the restoration and development of housing projects in West Baltimore.
Reed presented the grant Friday morning at Booker T. Washington High School, alongside the Upton Planning Committee, elected officials, members of Wells Fargo and community leaders.
According to its official website, the Upton Planning Committee makes recommendations for the preservation and improvement of the Historic Upton Neighborhoods, six community associations north of downtown Baltimore that once were a "thriving hub of African-American culture and commerce.”