How much does the Ravens’ historic rushing streak matter? It depends on whom you ask.

“It’s one of those things that, I think, as a head coach, you have to be mindful of your team, your players and your coaches and what it means to them,” he said. “It’s a very tough record to accomplish and it’s a long-term record. I’m not going to say it’s more important than winning the game. As a head coach, I think you do that for your players and you do that for your coaches, which is something that they’ll have for the rest of our lives.”