The Ravens broke the NFL’s single-season team rushing record in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
A 9-yard run by second-year back Gus Edwards gave the Ravens 3,171 rushing yards for the season, breaking the previous record of 3,165 yards, set by the 1978 New England Patriots.
The Ravens ran the ball on their first nine offensive plays and compiled 89 rushing yards in the first quarter. A 38-yard run by Edwards put the team within 4 yards of the record.
The Ravens are also the only team in NFL history to rush and pass for over 3,000 yards in a single season. Entering Week 17, the team was averaging a league-high 204.9 yards per game and 5.6 yards per carry.