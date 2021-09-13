Ravens do not promote RBs Le’Veon Bell, Devonta Freeman to active roster ahead of season opener vs. Raiders

With Bell and Freeman not on the active roster, the Ravens’ running backs for Week 1 will be Ty’Son Williams, Trenton Cannon and Latavius Murray. The Ravens signed Murray to a one-year deal Sept. 10 after he was released by the New Orleans Saints. Murray rushed for 656 yards in 2020 and has only missed one game in the past four seasons. Cannon was signed around the same time as Bell, but the former sixth-round pick is known more for his contributions on special teams.