Ravens will ‘definitely’ use three RBs every week; mystery still surrounds special teams jobs | NOTES

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman entered training camp last month with four quality running backs — and no shortage of questions about how he’d use them.
With reserve running back Justice Hill sidelined in practice this week by a thigh injury, the rotation could be a little more manageable in Sunday’s season opener against the Cleveland Browns. But Roman indicated Thursday that he won’t hesitate to use every back on the depth chart this season.
“We’ll definitely use three every week and sometimes four,” Roman said in a video conference call. “Division of labor or how we deploy them, that will change on a week-to-week basis a little bit. ... We feel really good about that group.”
Mark Ingram II, who finished second on the team last season in rushing yards (1,018), behind quarterback Lamar Jackson, remains the team’s starter, Roman said.
But second-round pick J.K. Dobbins had maybe the most impressive training camp of any Ravens running back, and Gus Edwards finished third in the NFL last year in yards per carry (5.3). While Hill’s injury limited his impact in camp, he’s proven himself a solid receiver and potential kick returner.
“Running backs and tight ends are unique in that every one of them is a little bit different, so we’ll try to deploy them a little bit differently,” Roman said. "But we definitely want to get everybody involved and everybody part of what we’re trying to do.”
No word on returners
Even with no preseason film for Cleveland to study, Chris Horton wants to keep the Browns in the dark.
The Ravens' special teams coordinator declined to reveal who would open the season as the team’s top kick and punt returner. Wide receiver Chris Moore (finger) and Hill, both of whom have experience on kickoffs, have not practiced recently. Rookie wide receiver Devin Duvernay and Dobbins saw time there in training camp.
At punt return, rookie James Proche is the solid favorite. Fellow wide receivers Willie Snead IV and Marquise “Hollywood” Brown are also options.
“We’ve waited six weeks for an opportunity to see which guy we’re going to put out there on Sunday," Horton said. “I think whatever guy we put out there, we expect that guy to go out there, and again, play winning football the way we want it done — protect the football, have great ball security and be efficient in whatever we ask them to do.”