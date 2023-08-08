In absence of J.K. Dobbins, other Ravens running backs take advantage of chance to ‘put our best foot forward’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh expects J.K. Dobbins to practice “very soon,” but while the team’s top running back continues to sit out, fellow ball carriers said they have to prepare for the season without worrying about his status.

“We’ve just got to go out here and do what we’ve got to do,” said Melvin Gordon III, who signed a one-year deal with the Ravens last month. “There’s no bitter feelings toward anything. The guys love him in the locker room. He has a presence there. We know what he can do, but we know what we can do as well as a running back room. We’re going to put our best foot forward. We want to shine too.”

Gordon held out through the first four games of the 2019 season as he sought a contract extension with the Los Angeles Chargers but later said he regretted sitting out as long as he did.

“How he feels toward what he has to do is on him,” Gordon said of Dobbins. “Everybody’s situation is different. I dealt with the same thing; I had a lot going on. I can’t say what he’s thinking. … When he comes out, he’s not going to do anything but help the team and better us, and when he’s out here, it’s going to be open arms.”

Teammates do not seem concerned Dobbins, who’s on the physically unable to perform list, will be rusty from a lack of practice.

“I see him every day; he’s still in there working hard,” said Gus Edwards, Dobbins’ backfield partner since 2020. “I know he’s going to be ready, because that’s the type of guy he is.”

The Ravens do not know when Dobbins, expected to be the top running back for a team that finished second in the NFL in rushing last season, will practice.

Is he “holding in” to indicate his displeasure with the team’s apparent lack of interest in offering him a contract extension? Harbaugh has said only that he talks with Dobbins regularly and “there is some complexity to it.”

“The ball’s in J.K.’s court,” Harbaugh said Tuesday. “We talked again yesterday, had a great conversation. I do expect him back very soon, but I don’t really have anything to say about it. … Generally speaking, to be a great player, you need to put in the time and the effort and get with the team and just get right. He wants to do that, in his case. And that’s why I kind of expect him back here pretty soon.”

At the same time, he gushed about the work that Edwards, Gordon and Justice Hill have done in Dobbins’ absence.

“Every single guy is doing a really great job stepping up,” Harbaugh said. “You can go right through every single guy, and they’re doing excellent out there.”

Edwards, who has averaged at least 5 yards per carry every season of his career, is the most dynamic runner on the roster aside from Dobbins. He said he finally feels completely healthy after missing the 2021 season with a torn ACL and spent much of last season cautiously rebuilding strength in his knee.

“It’s night and day,” he said, comparing this summer with last. “At this time last year, I was questioning myself, like, ‘Man, how is it going to play out? Am I even going to be back?’ There was a lot of doubts. But this year, I feel great about the position I’m in health-wise.”

Ravens running backs, from left, Owen Wright, Melvin Gordon III, Keaton Mitchell and Gus Edwards are pictured during training camp Tuesday at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills. J.K. Dobbins' holdout is giving them more of an opportunity to showcase their skills. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Edwards built his career in departed offensive coordinator Greg Roman’s power running game, so he’s figuring out how he’ll fit in Todd Monken’s offense. Could his role involve more work as a pass catcher? Harbaugh recently pointed out Edwards’ improvement in that area.

“I’m ready to do whatever this offense allows me to do,” he said. “To make plays in different ways, I feel like that’s something I’ve always been able to do, and this offense is going to put me in that space.”

The Ravens re-signed Hill in March, a nod to his career-best performance last year (5.3 yards per carry in 15 games) and his value as a special teams contributor.

“He’s a guy that just does things right,” Ravens running backs coach Willie Taggart said. “He’s going to be the first in the meeting, the last to leave. He’s going to know everything he’s supposed to do and the things the people around him are supposed to do. He's going to be there for the young guys to help them.”

Gordon, 30, is this year’s version of veteran insurance should Dobbins’ absence carry on longer than anyone expects. He has rushed for at least 900 yards in four different seasons but averaged just 3.5 yards per carry in part-time duty for the Denver Broncos last season. He saw an opportunity for revival in Baltimore.

Ravens running back Melvin Gordon III makes a catch in front of inside linebacker Patrick Queen during a training camp drill Tuesday at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills. Gordon said of joining the Ravens, "You only hear great things about this organization around the league.” (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

“It’s just a great organization,” he said. “That’s just kind of what I want to be a part of. I got to go to Kansas City [last season] and see what a great organization was. Rings come with a great organization. This style of offense fits what I do. You only hear great things about this organization around the league.”

As Harbaugh spoke with reporters after practice Tuesday, he pointed to Gordon doing extra work nearby. “He’s been at every practice, taken every single rep,” Harbaugh said approvingly. “He’s had a heck of a camp.”

Added Edwards: “He’s been showing me a lot of flashes catching the ball out of the backfield, and he comes to work every single day. He’s bringing a lot of experience to the room, speaking up as a leader, and it’s been great having him.”

Gordon has watched with interest as his running back peers have lamented the diminishing salaries and job security available to them in a league that no longer treats ball carriers as premium stars. He said running backs are “kind of screwed” in the short term, with the current collective bargaining agreement in place until 2030.

“We’ve just got to go out and play; at the end of the day, I think the talking is not going to get anything done,” he said. “When you get to the playoffs, the backs that are on that team have got to take initiative and say, ‘You know what, I’m going to take over.’ I think that’s when things will start changing. The league is changing, and it sucks to say, but it’s a passing league.”

