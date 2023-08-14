Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins removed from PUP list, practices with team Monday

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins returned to practice Monday afternoon after the team removed him from the physically unable to perform list earlier in the day.

Dobbins, expected to be the team’s top back this season after he returned from knee surgery to rush for 520 yards in eight games last year, did not participate in mandatory minicamp and began training camp on the PUP list in what coach John Harbaugh described as a situation with “some complexity to it.”

Dobbins is going into the last year of his rookie contract and has said he would like to remain in Baltimore long-term, but he’s seeking an extension at a time when even the top running backs in the NFL are struggling to be paid what they think they’re worth.

The 2020 second-round pick missed his second season after he tore multiple ligaments in his knee in a preseason game against Washington. He returned in Week 3 last year but needed another cleanup surgery before coming back to be the team’s top offensive playmaker down the stretch.

Harbaugh and several teammates have praised Dobbins’ hard work behind the scenes during training camp, saying they will welcome him with open arms when he’s back on the field.

ESPN first reported that Dobbins would return Monday.