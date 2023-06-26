Ravens roundtable: Biggest takeaways and most pressing questions from OTAs and minicamp

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

In the NFL calendar, it’s the quiet before the storm.

After offseason workouts, organized team activities and mandatory minicamp, the Ravens break for a monthlong vacation. Rookies will report to Owings Mills for training camp July 18, while the first full-team practice will be held July 26. The preseason begins Aug. 12 at home against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Advertisement

With the re-signing of quarterback Lamar Jackson to a five-year extension, the hiring of new offensive coordinator Todd Monken and the arrival of a new group of wide receivers, the Ravens have already answered their biggest offseason questions. But there was plenty more to unpack from the team’s workouts.

Here’s what stood out to Baltimore Sun reporters Brian Wacker and Childs Walker from OTAs and minicamp.

Advertisement

What’s your biggest takeaway from the Ravens’ OTAs and minicamp?

Brian Wacker: On paper, the Ravens look “scary,” as cornerback Marlon Humphrey put it. When they were on grass, though, a lot of questions emerged. Quarterback Lamar Jackson and the offense still have a ways to go in being consistent with coordinator Todd Monken’s scheme. Odell Beckham Jr. was their biggest acquisition of the offseason, but the former All-Pro wide receiver was mostly absent, only attending the mandatory three-day minicamp and even then barely practicing. Rookie Zay Flowers had some drops, and that might be a little concerning. The defense was impressive as usual but seems thin, especially in the secondary and on the edge. All of this to say, the Ravens flashed their potential at times but I didn’t come away thinking they’re Super Bowl contenders yet — even though they have the talent to be.

Childs Walker: Monken’s offense is going to be a fascinating work in progress. He brings an outspoken, sometimes biting, communication style to the practice field, something we have not heard from past Ravens offensive coaches. He has encouraged Jackson to be louder on the field, going so far as to call the quarterback’s vocal leadership the basis of everything the offense will do. Jackson said he has long craved this level of responsibility, and it’s fitting for a player who just signed the most lucrative contract in NFL history.

The new attack, unsurprisingly, looked ragged for much of OTAs and minicamp. Jackson has yet to work with his full array of targets. Running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards have yet to enter the mix. Regardless, there’s a refreshing vibe that was missing the past two seasons, when Jackson’s contract uncertainty and fans’ discontent with former offensive coordinator Greg Roman undercut so much of what the Ravens did. From the players on the field to the coaches on the sideline to the faithful in the stands, everyone will be tuned in, eager to see how this goes.

Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, above, is a stark contrast from his predecessor, Greg Roman, with how vocal and involved he is. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Which Ravens newcomer — player or coach — impressed you most?

Wacker: Two stood out to me: wide receiver Nelson Agholor and Monken. Agholor, a 2015 first-round pick who has bounced around the league and is now on his fourth team in nine years, quickly developed chemistry with Jackson and was the most consistent wideout in camp with his route running and pass catching. He looked polished and more consistent than he was billed to be throughout his career. Monken, meanwhile, is a stark contrast from his predecessor Roman with how vocal and involved he is. It’s only the summer, but he’s already injected a more dynamic offense that featured a quicker pace, plenty of screens, intermediate and deep sideline throws and deep balls.

Walker: We saw glimpses of Flowers’ dynamic route running and cutting ability, but the rookie who did the most to improve his standing was sixth-round pick Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, who took first-team reps at left guard in minicamp and will compete for the starting job when training camp starts next month. It’s the most wide-open position battle on a fairly settled roster, and the 6-foot-5, 322-pound rookie’s mobility and ferocity could give him a leg up on larger, stiffer Ben Cleveland and on versatile John Simpson, who started 17 games for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021. It’s always difficult to judge linemen fairly before the pads go on in training camp, but there was no mistaking coach John Harbaugh’s enthusiasm for Aumavae-Laulu.

What player or position are you hoping to see more from?

Wacker: It wasn’t a surprise that Beckham hardly played and therefore didn’t offer much of a look at what kind of player he’ll be after a second major knee injury. The last game he played in, Super Bowl 56 in February 2022, he was on his way to a potential Most Valuable Player performance before he tore his ACL. But I’m curious how the Ravens will deploy the 30-year-old. Will he play out outside? In the slot? What kind of connection and impact will he have with and on Jackson? His route running and hands are still elite. He’s still quick. But playing a lot more in training camp and preseason will showcase whether he’s the same player he was before the injury. I want to see more out of the group as a whole since Rashod Bateman also practiced sparingly as he continues to work his way back from last year’s season-ending foot surgery.

Odell Beckham Jr. was the Ravens' biggest acquisition of the offseason, but the former All-Pro wide receiver was mostly absent, attending only the mandatory three-day minicamp and even then barely practicing. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Walker: It’s an obvious answer, because we didn’t see them at all, but how will running backs Dobbins and Edwards fit into all this change on offense? They have each averaged more than 5 yards per carry in their NFL careers, so there’s no questioning their talent. But whatever you want to say about Roman’s overall performance, he’s one of the best in the world at designing a running game. So it’s fair to ask: How much of Dobbins’ and Edwards’ efficiency was due to scheme? Monken ran a balanced attack at Georgia, so it’s not as if we should expect the Ravens to ignore their backs and throw 50 times a game. We just won’t know how he plans to feature Dobbins and Edwards until we see it. Dobbins added an extra layer of intrigue by musing about his uncertain future with the Ravens and not practicing during training camp.

The starting left guard competition took an intriguing turn when rookie Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, left, got all the first-team reps there — and performed well — during minicamp. (Kevin Richardson )

What training camp battle are you most looking forward to?

Wacker: The starting left guard competition took an intriguing turn when rookie Aumavae-Laulu got all the first-team reps there — and performed well — during minicamp. Will the sixth-round pick beat out incumbents Cleveland and Simpson? It’s at least a possibility, which says as much about Aumavae-Laulu’s talent and ability to learn quickly as it does about how the Ravens view Cleveland and Simpson. In the secondary, it’ll be interesting to see who they settle on at nickel back between Kyle Hamilton and Brandon Stephens.

Advertisement

Walker: Left guard is the most direct position battle, but the Ravens have a wider array of questions to answer in their secondary. Who will play nickel with Hamilton seemingly headed for more snaps at safety? Who will back up cornerbacks Humphrey and Rock Ya-Sin on the outside? Which of the young defensive backs the Ravens drafted over the last three seasons — Kyu Blu Kelly, Jalyn Armour-Davis, Damarion “Pepe” Williams, Stephens — will step forward and demand playing time? Will they add a veteran cornerback before training camp as they have done in the past?

The Ravens might not be done sorting through these issues by Week 1. Last season, for example, they did not figure out their nickel spot until Hamilton stepped forward in the second half. But there are major opportunities on the table for those aforementioned young players.

Which pending 2024 free agent — J.K. Dobbins or Patrick Queen — should the Ravens be most concerned about re-signing?

Wacker: Is neither an option? Dobbins hasn’t been able to stay on the field for more than half his games since the Ravens drafted him in the second round in 2020. The 2024 free agent running back class is also a healthy one with Austin Ekeler, Saquon Barkley, Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry, Joe Mixon, Josh Jacobs and D’Andre Swift just some of the names scheduled to hit the market next offseason. Queen, meanwhile, had a breakout 2022 season and could price himself out of Baltimore with the Ravens having already committed $100 million to inside linebacker Roquan Smith.

Baltimore Ravens Insider Weekly Want the inside scoop on the Ravens? Become a Ravens Insider and you'll have access to news, notes and analysis from The Sun. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Walker: They should not be concerned about either at the moment. Dobbins does not have much leverage given his injury history and the leaguewide lack of enthusiasm for paying running backs. If he’s great for 17 games and enhances his value, the Ravens will consider that a good problem. They have no reason to act now unless Dobbins is willing to accept a bargain extension, and we have no indication that’s the case.

Queen produced the best season of his career in 2022, but the Ravens were not about to pick up his fifth-year option after they invested so heavily in Smith. Queen understands he can make himself plenty of money by thriving next to the former Chicago Bears star this season. Will that payday come in Baltimore? Probably not, given the money allotted to Smith and the presence of 2023 third-round pick Trenton Simpson. But again, it’s a question Queen and the Ravens will be better positioned to address after this season.

Key dates

Advertisement

July 18: Rookies report for training camp

July 26: First full-team practice

Aug. 12: Preseason starts

Sept. 10: Regular season starts