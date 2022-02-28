Ravens roundtable: Answering questions about the draft and free agency entering the NFL scouting combine

Walker: They have more work to do on defense, but the offensive line has to be their top priority. If they cannot protect Jackson, they undermine everything else they’re trying to build. The Ravens need at least one young tackle to compete with Patrick Mekari for snaps and to hedge against the uncertainty around left tackle Ronnie Stanley’s surgically repaired ankle. They need to identify a long-term starter at left guard. They might need a starting center if Bozeman signs elsewhere. Yes, they have internal candidates, but we saw how the existing group stumbled without Stanley as an anchor in 2021. The Ravens need more talent up front, plain and simple.