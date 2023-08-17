Ravens roundtable: Takeaways from joint practices and most pressing questions as roster cuts loom

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Ready or not, here it comes.

In less than a month, the Ravens will begin their 2023 season. There are still two more preseason games and 3 1/2 weeks of practice before kickoff against the Houston Texans on Sept. 10 at M&T Bank Stadium, but time is running out before NFL teams must trim their rosters to 53 players by Aug. 29.

For the Ravens, questions about quarterback Lamar Jackson’s contract, a new offensive coordinator and the arrival of highly touted wide receivers have given way to intrigue about training camp standouts, injuries and position battles. Through four weeks of practice, including two joint sessions with the Washington Commanders, some things are becoming clear. Other questions will remain unresolved until deep into the regular season.

Here’s what has stood out so far to Baltimore Sun reporters Brian Wacker and Childs Walker.

Which Ravens players stood out the most during joint practices with Washington?

Brian Wacker: Lamar Jackson stood out, but it was for his inconsistency and a number of deep balls that were off the mark. There were some good passes, including a deep wheel route to running back Justice Hill, a run-pass option to wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. that went for a touchdown before being called back for an ineligible receiver downfield and a long touchdown pass to tight end Mark Andrews in the face of pressure. But there were several inaccurate deep passes as well, including overthrowing Zay Flowers, who’d beaten fellow rookie Emmanuel Forbes Jr. deep, an underthrow to Beckham after he blew past Kendall Fuller and another deep toss that came up short to Nelson Agholor.

Andrews’ intensity also stood out, notably his constant chirping at referees and slamming of his helmet on a Flowers touchdown late in Wednesday’s practice followed by his walking off the field before practice ended.

On defense, the already-thin secondary had its struggles, especially without cornerback Marlon Humphrey on the second day. But the Ravens’ defensive front generally got a good push up the middle and applied solid pressure on the second day.

Childs Walker: Flowers roasted Commanders cornerbacks in one-on-one drills, just as he has his teammates over the past three weeks. Beckham showed that in addition to his craftiness, he still has some rocket fuel left in the tank when he’s going against young, swift defenders. The offensive line, without left tackle Ronnie Stanley, gave Jackson a clean pocket against a talented defensive front.

On defense, edge rusher Odafe Oweh consistently bothered Washington quarterback Sam Howell. Linebacker Patrick Queen moved with purpose and force, giving no quarter when Commanders players wanted to scuffle. Defensive tackle Travis Jones overpowered blockers in one-on-one drills and flashed with a run stuff on the second day.

What position are you most interested in watching over the next 2 1/2 weeks before roster cuts begin?

Brian Wacker: The left guard battle between Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu and John Simpson is the most competitive and toughest to call, so the next couple of weeks will be critical in determining who wins that job.

Two others worth watching are undrafted free agent rookie running back Keaton Mitchell and receiver Tarik Black. Mitchell did a nice job returning kicks in the preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles and flashed his speed on a 35-yard touchdown run that was called back for holding behind the play. He has also been steady throughout training camp.

Black, meanwhile, has continued to impress. He had a few grabs Wednesday against the Commanders, including a nice 25-yard snag down the sideline against cornerback Danny Johnson. His 6-foot-3 frame and 40-inch vertical come in handy, particularly in the red zone, but the Ravens’ first five receiver positions are practically set and the sixth will come down to who can aid the most on special teams. At the least, Black seems a candidate for the practice squad.

Childs Walker: Most of the starting offensive line is set, but Simpson and Aumavae-Laulu are waging the best battle of camp at left guard. Simpson is more polished, played better in the preseason opener and performed well with the first string against the Commanders. But teammates continue to praise Aumavae-Laulu’s athleticism and maturity, and coach John Harbaugh has said the competition is far from settled.

Meanwhile, Ben Cleveland will be one of the more interesting bubble decisions come cutdown day. Coaches long ago stopped mentioning him as a contender at left guard, but aside from one spectacular loss to rookie defensive tackle Jalen Carter, he actually played well in the preseason opener. If the 2021 third-round draft pick can add another good performance or two, would that be enough to save him? Or will the versatility of other linemen such as Sam Mustipher, who can play center, be too much to overcome?

Ravens rookie Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, left, appears to be locked in a battle for starting left guard with veteran John Simpson. They're pictured here June 15. (Kevin Richardson )

With cornerback Marlon Humphrey expected to miss the beginning of the season, how should the Ravens address their secondary?

Brian Wacker: They’re going to have add a cornerback, but the free agent market for starting-caliber players is thin. A trade would be general manager Eric DeCosta’s best option, but the challenge is finding a quality starter a team is willing to deal with the start of the season less than a month away. It then seems likely that they’ll add a free agent corner and rely on some magic from defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who likes his defensive backs to be able to play multiple positions. That could mean moving Kyle Hamilton to the slot and Geno Stone into Hamilton’s vacated safety spot, rotating Brandon Stephens from safety to outside cornerback and so on. Another possibility is dialing up the pressure with blitzes, something that could be fruitful against two rookie quarterbacks (C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson) in the first three weeks of the season.

Childs Walker: We don’t know how long Humphrey will be out, and the Ravens do expect several of their injured cornerbacks (Jalyn Armour-Davis, Arthur Maulet, Rock Ya-Sin) to return sooner rather than later. But they’re probably a man short at the position even with those players healthy, so it’s time to go shopping. Does that mean a veteran free agent such as Bryce Callahan, who was excellent as recently as 2020 and still decent in coverage last season? Or a trade? The problem is that no team is excited to give up quality players at a premium position at this time of year. So even though DeCosta is undoubtedly calling around, most of the scenarios proposed by fans are pie in the sky. The Ravens will probably add a body or two, but a difference maker? Unlikely. They have to hope for Humphrey’s swift return and trust Macdonald’s system to cover for his absence.

What’s your evaluation of coordinator Todd Monken’s offense with a month to go before the season opener?

Brian Wacker: It certainly looks much different than past years with a lot of one-back and three- and four-receiver sets, screen passes to backs and wide receivers and more deep balls. There are also much-improved options for Jackson with Beckham Jr., Flowers and Agholor showcasing their varied skill sets. But at this point it’s hard to judge, with none of the starters playing in preseason games and running back J.K. Dobbins just recently returning to the field.

Some things have also looked the same, notably that when all else fails Jackson looks for Andrews. The Ravens were smack in the middle of the pack in total offense in the NFL last season and that will improve, but the biggest question is whether Monken will be able to confuse opposing defenses as much as he did at Georgia. That will take probably 3-4 weeks during the season to figure out.

Childs Walker: In broad strokes, Monken has done what we expected: using more 11 personnel (one running back, one tight end), spreading the offense out and giving Jackson more agency at the line of scrimmage. He’s a dynamic presence on the practice field, holding players accountable for their errors. But we really will not be able to evaluate him until the season starts. Will he keep defenses off balance as he did at Georgia, where he was generally working with a greater talent advantage? Will all the talk about Jackson being a more vocal game manager manifest? Will the Ravens miss having Greg Roman’s fun designs as a security blanket? Can he keep all the wide receivers involved? We just don’t know based on three weeks of practice and a preseason game in which hardly any starters played.

Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, left, talks to coach John Harbaugh during a joint practice with the Washington Commanders on Monday at the Under Armour Performance Center. Monken has been a dynamic presence on the practice field, holding players accountable for their errors. (Kevin Richardson )

Is having more control of the offense and a new group of receivers making a difference for Lamar Jackson?

Brian Wacker: There’s no question this is the best collection of talent Jackson has had around him during his tenure in Baltimore. Already, we’ve seen the breakneck moves and speed of Flowers, the do-everything ability of Beckham and good route running, hands and speed of Agholor. Jackson has also been lauded by a few of his teammates for his football IQ and seems to at least be enjoying have more control and input. The real test, however, will come when all of them line up for an actual game. He won’t throw for 6,000 yards, as he joked this offseason, but there’s no reason to think he shouldn’t approach or surpass the 3,127 yards he threw for in his 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player season.

Childs Walker: Of course Jackson benefits from throwing to more gifted pass catchers. We have long talked about how the most successful quarterbacks trust a few top targets to win 50-50 balls in big moments and how Jackson has not had that luxury outside of his connection with Andrews. But we have already seen Beckham’s gift for outmaneuvering defenders on the outside. We have reason to believe Flowers will turn simple passes into chunk plays with his electric moves. Agholor might have been the No. 2 wide receiver on some recent Ravens teams; he’s projected to be No. 4 on this one.

As for the other part of the question, it’s easy to speak abstractly about the benefits of empowering Jackson. No one will say the project is going poorly in practice. But until we see him reacting to defenses that are out to bury him, we won’t know how real his evolution as a field general is. That’s not a knock; Jackson is a proven winner, and Monken’s instinct to give him more authority is correct. It’s just that practice can only tell us so much.

Preseason Week 2

Ravens at Commanders

Monday, 8 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM