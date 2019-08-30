Final Ravens 53-man roster projection: Finding space for Jaleel Scott, Patrick Mekari and more

The Ravens’ trade of Jermaine Eluemunor made the roster math here a lot easier. If the team could have kept only eight linemen, Eluemunor among them, Mekari seemed like the odd man out. But his across-the-line versatility is impressive, even if he still has much to improve upon. With his ability to play guard, center and even tackle, as he did Thursday, the California graduate is the favorite to keep alive the Ravens’ 15-year streak of having an undrafted free agent on their season-opening roster.