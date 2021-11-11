Ravens activate CB Chris Westry from IR, move TE Eric Tomlinson to 53-man roster ahead of game vs. Dolphins

The Ravens announced that they’ve activated cornerback Chris Westry from injured reserve and moved tight end Eric Tomlinson to the 53-man roster ahead of Thursday night’s game against the host Miami Dolphins.
Westry, who suffered a knee injury in the team’s season opener, was designated to return from injured reserve Tuesday. The 2019 undrafted free agent, who impressed with his size (6 feet 4) and coverage skills during his first Ravens training camp, played nearly 40% of the defensive snaps in the team’s Week 1 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. He finished with three tackles, including one for a loss, and allowed just two completions on the five attempts when he was targeted in coverage.
The Ravens will be without safety DeShon Elliott, who suffered potentially season-ending biceps and pectoral injuries in Sunday’s 34-31 overtime win over the Minnesota Vikings. Rookie third-round pick Brandon Stephens is expected to play a bigger role in the secondary, while Westry’s return could open the door for veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith to spend time at safety.
Tomlinson’s return to the 53-man roster raises the question of whether tight end Nick Boyle (knee) will play Thursday night. Coach John Harbaugh was hopeful earlier this week that the veteran would make his first appearance since suffering a knee injury last November. Boyle, who was moved to the 53-man roster this week, is one of the league’s top blocking tight ends.
The Ravens also elevated guard James Carpenter and lineman Khalil McKenzie from the practice squad. The Ravens are cross-training McKenzie, a defensive tackle, as an offensive lineman. The 6-foot-3, 326-pound sixth-round draft pick in 2018 has previous experience on offense.