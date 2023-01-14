Ravens elevate WRs Andy Isabella, Binjimen Victor for playoff game vs. Bengals, sign DB Ar’Darius Washington to active roster

The Ravens bolstered their group of pass catchers ahead of Sunday night’s AFC wild-card playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Wide receivers Andy Isabella and Binjimen Victor have been elevated from the practice squad, while wide receiver Tylan Wallace (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve.

Isabella, a 2019 second-round draft pick by the Arizona Cardinals who signed with the Ravens’ practice squad in October, has zero catches and just one carry for 1 yard in two games with Baltimore this season. The 5-foot-9, 188-pound speedster has 33 catches for 447 yards and three touchdowns in his NFL career.

The 6-4, 191-pound Victor, a former Ohio State standout, has yet to record a catch after going undrafted in 2020. Wallace, a 2021 fourth-round pick, returns to IR after sitting out Weeks 13-17. He returned in Week 18 and made one catch for 12 yards.

Last week, the Ravens waived veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson and tight end Nick Boyle, a fifth-round draft pick by Baltimore in 2015. Boyle was re-signed to the practice squad on Tuesday.

With starting quarterback Lamar Jackson ruled out for the sixth straight game and backup Tyler Huntley battling shoulder tendinitis and a wrist injury, the Ravens neglected to elevate veteran quarterback Brett Hundley, a strong indication that Huntley will be active for Sunday night’s game. The Ravens promoted Hundley for last week’s regular-season finale to serve as the backup for undrafted rookie Anthony Brown.

The Ravens also added defensive back Ar’Darius Washington to the 53-man roster. The 23-year-old has two tackles in three games this season.

Meanwhile, the Bengals promoted defensive end Raymond Johnson III and linebacker Keandre Jones (Maryland) from the practice squad.