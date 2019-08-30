Shane Ray, Michael Floyd among 11 players released as Ravens’ roster cut-down begins

The Ravens released outside linebacker Shane Ray, wide receiver Michael Floyd and nine other players Friday as they moved toward finalizing their season-opening 53-man roster.
The team also announced that quarterback Joe Callahan, wide receivers Jaylen Smith and Joe Horn Jr., long snapper Matthew Orzech, linebacker Silas Stewart, guards Patrick Vahe and Isaiah Williams, tackle Darrell Williams and kicker Elliott Fry had been cut.
With the roster moves, the Ravens are down to 79 players on their 90-man roster. The deadline for final cuts is 4 p.m. Saturday.
This story will be updated.