Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 2019 roster cuts

The Ray signing was a low-risk move with modest upside, but there was at least some reason to think he might mitigate the losses of Suggs and Smith. He was only 26. Four years earlier, the Denver Broncos had traded three picks and a player to move up in the first round and draft him. Yes, Ray failed to meet expectations in Denver, but he did manage to produce eight sacks in his second season. Harbaugh and Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti both spoke optimistically about what Ray might do with a fresh start. He was two years removed from wrist surgery that derailed the second half of his tenure with the Broncos.