Ravens release practice squad safety, sign two former AAF players in round of roster moves

The Ravens added two former players from the now-defunct Alliance of American Football on Monday in a series of roster moves.

The team added 6-foot-6, 260-pound defensive end Aaron Adeoye, who had a half-sack for the Birmingham Iron, and 5-9 cornerback Terrell Bonds, who had 16 tackles for the Memphis Express.

Coach John Harbaugh had said at the NFL scouting combine that the Ravens were scouting professional players in leagues at all levels, but Adeoye and Bonds are the team’s first from the AAF, which folded last month.

“We know all the players already,” Harbaugh said. “Our scouts know all the players in the AAF, they’ll know all the players in the new XFL, and we’ll be all over that stuff, I promise you.”

The Ravens also signed offensive tackle Darrell Williams Jr., whom the Los Angeles Rams waived Wednesday. The 6-6, 310-pound Williams, undrafted out of Western Kentucky in 2017, spent most of his first season on the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad and last season with the Rams'.

In corresponding moves, the Ravens waived recent undrafted-free-agent signings Evan Worthington, a safety from Colorado, and C.J. Toogood, a guard from Elon. They also waived defensive back Robertson Daniel, a frequent practice squad member over the past three years.

