OLB Daelin Hayes, DL Isaiah Mack, RB Tyler Badie among Ravens’ final roster cuts

Outside linebacker Daelin Hayes, defensive lineman Isaiah Mack and rookie running back Tyler Badie were among the 25 players released as the Ravens finalized their season-opening 53-man roster Tuesday.

The final wave of cuts had a handful of surprises, most notably Hayes, a second-year outside linebacker who was waived with an injury designation after hardly playing as a rookie and not practicing in over a week. Mack, a fourth-year lineman who impressed in the preseason, and Badie, a sixth-round pick, can now be claimed on the waiver wire.

Also released were defensive end Brent Urban, outside linebacker Steven Means and safety Tony Jefferson, all candidates to rejoin the team this week on either the active roster or practice squad. Their departures cleared a way for inside linebackers Kristian Welch and Josh Ross to make the team, along with tight end Josh Oliver.

Here’s a look at whom the Ravens released ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline:

QB Anthony Brown

RB Nate McCrary

RB Tyler Badie

FB Ben Mason

WR Shemar Bridges (injury designation)

WR Makai Polk

WR Binjimen Victor

WR Raleigh Webb

TE Tony Poljan

OL David Sharpe

OL Kahlil McKenzie

DL Brent Urban

DL Isaiah Mack

DL Aaron Nichols

DL Aaron Crawford (injury designation)

OLB Daelin Hayes (injury designation)

OLB Steven Means

OLB Jeremiah Moon

OLB Chuck Wiley

ILB Zakoby McClain

CB Daryl Worley

CB David Vereen

CB Kevon Seymour

S Ar’Darius Washington

S Tony Jefferson

On Wednesday, the Ravens can place players such as rookie outside linebacker David Ojabo (Achilles tendon) and tight end Charlie Kolar (sports hernia) on injured reserve, clearing space on their active roster for free agents. That includes vested veterans like Means and running back Kenyan Drake, who aren’t subject to waivers and can sign with any team.

“Everybody that we have here in this organization, all of them, throughout this training camp, through [organized team activities], they put in a lot of hard work,” tight end Mark Andrews said after practice Tuesday. “We have a lot of great players and a deep, deep team. This is a tough day, but it’s also a culmination of all the hard work that people put in. So we have a lot of great players, and I’m excited about this roster and this team.”

Some players will return to Owings Mills by week’s end. After the waiver claim period ends at 4 p.m. Wednesday, the Ravens can form their 16-man practice squad. Of the 16 spots, up to six can be used on players with more than two accrued NFL seasons. Teams are still allowed to promote two players from their practice squad to create a 55-man roster on game days.

Wide receiver Shemar Bridges, defensive lineman Aaron Crawford and Hayes were waived with an injury designation, meaning they’re subject to waiver claims but will revert to the Ravens’ IR if unclaimed. From there, the team can either keep them on IR or release them outright with an injury settlement.

This story will be updated.