Ravens finalize initial 53-man roster, keep QB Trace McSorley and guard Ben Powers

Quarterback Trace McSorley and guard Ben Powers, second-year players who struggled at times through a condensed training camp, will start the year on the Ravens’ initial 53-man roster, the team announced Saturday afternoon.
In trimming their roster before the late-afternoon deadline, the Ravens released 23 players, including their remaining undrafted rookies. At least one such player had made the team’s initial roster for 16 straight years, a source of pride in Baltimore, and players such as quarterback Tyler Huntley and safety Nigel Warrior had made strong cases.
But the Ravens’ decisions on Powers and McSorley were among the most scrutinized on a day otherwise lacking in drama. Powers, a fourth-round draft pick in 2019, appeared in just one game last season and showed limited versatility along the interior in camp. Guard D.J. Fluker, a free-agent signing, and rookie Tyre Phillips, a third-round pick, emerged as the top contenders to replace Marshal Yanda at right guard.
At quarterback, Huntley was more accurate over the two weeks of camp open to reporters. But McSorley, the former Penn State star, has a year in the Ravens’ system and flashed his ability as a rookie in preseason. With Lamar Jackson and Robert Griffin III atop the depth chart, this marks the third straight year the Ravens have had three quarterbacks on their initial 53-man roster.
The Ravens’ thinning of their tight end room — Jerell Adams, Charles Scarff and Eli Wolf were all released — was more surprising. The offense used two-tight-end formations on over a third of its plays last season, one of the NFL’s highest rates. But with Hayden Hurst’s trade to the Atlanta Falcons, Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard transitioning to a hybrid role, and the growth of the Ravens’ wide receivers, their philosophy could change.
Wide receiver Jaleel Scott and safety Jordan Richards, who contributed on special teams last season, were among the more notable returning players released. The lack of a preseason especially hurt Scott, who stood out in August 2019 during his second season with the Ravens.
On offense, 11 players total were cut: running backs Ty’Son Wiliams and Kenjon Barner, wide receiver Jaylon Moore, offensive linemen Parker Ehinger and Will Holden, center Trystan Colon-Castillo, Huntley, Scott and the three tight ends.
In addition to Warrior and Richards, eight defenders were released: defensive tackle Aaron Crawford; outside linebackers Chauncey Rivers, Marcus Willoughby and Aaron Adeoye; inside linebacker Kristian Welch; and cornerbacks Terrell Bonds, Khalil Dorsey and Josh Nurse. Punter Johnny Townsend and long snapper Nick Moore also were cut.
Practice squads can be set at 1 p.m. Sunday. Players must first clear waivers, after which they can join a team’s expanded 16-player practice squad.