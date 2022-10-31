In blockbuster deadline deal, Ravens trade for Bears ILB Roquan Smith, NFL’s leading tackler

The Ravens have traded for Chicago Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith, a source with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed, adding the NFL’s leading tackler a day before the deadline. Chicago will receive second- and fifth-round draft picks in 2023, according to ESPN.

Smith has an NFL-high 83 tackles and 2 1/2 sacks, four tackles for loss and two interceptions this season. The 2018 first-round pick was due $9.7 million in the final year of his rookie contract; the Ravens’ salary cap charge for this year would be about half of that, should they take on the remainder of his deal.

Advertisement

With Smith’s arrival, the Ravens will have one of the NFL’s fastest inside linebacker duos, as he teams with starter Patrick Queen.

This story will be updated.