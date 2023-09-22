How Ravens inside linebackers Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen are fueling their elite defense

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

With a half-season of work coupled with a full offseason together, the Ravens' Patrick Queen, left, and Roquan Smith are again two of the league’s highest-rated linebackers and consider themselves the best duo in the NFL. (Associated Press/Associated Press photos)

Roquan Smith has always been a seeker.

When he was in elementary school in Marshallville, Georgia, a little town of about 1,300 with no stoplights 120 miles south of Atlanta, he used to take out his social studies book and find far-flung corners of the map that he wanted to visit.

Advertisement

As a freshman at Macon County High School, he did some due diligence on the new football coach, Larry Harold, and told Harold he knew that he was an offensive lineman at Southern University and was aware that he’d annoyed a couple of the schools he’d worked for as an assistant.

At Georgia, which he helped lead to the national championship game against Alabama in 2018, teammates said he studied so much film that he would recognize plays long before anyone else on the team.

Advertisement

So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that through the first two games of this season, Smith has sought out ball carriers with verve, racking up 21 tackles, including two for loss and one sack. Not far behind him is the Ravens’ other starting inside linebacker Patrick Queen, who has 19 tackles, including one for loss and one sack.

“They’re the best two linebackers I’ve had on my team in my career,” said Ravens outside linebacker and 10-year NFL veteran Jadeveon Clowney.

Clowney’s played alongside some pretty good ones, including six-time All-Pro Bobby Wagner with the Seattle Seahawks and 2018 Pro Bowl selection Benardrick McKinney with his first team, the Houston Texans.

“Their communication level is through the roof,” Clowney said of Smith and Queen. “[Smith] knows where everybody is lined up and knows everybody’s job. When you got a guy who can line everybody up and communicate and make everybody around you better it makes my job a whole lot easier.”

The rest of the defense has excelled, too, especially early on.

Through two games, Baltimore hasn’t allowed a first down in the first quarter. Last week in Cincinnati, the Bengals managed just 63 total yards in the first half and four first downs. Against the Texans in Week 1, the Ravens allowed only 9 yards on 10 plays in the opening quarter.

Going into Week 3, the Ravens rank seventh in the NFL in yards and points allowed and Pro Football Focus grades them the league’s seventh-best overall defense and third-best against the run.

At the nexus of all those gaudy numbers are Smith and Queen, who have missed just two tackles between them, with Smith not missing any.

Advertisement

Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen (6) celebrates a tackle with Roquan Smith against the Panthers on Nov. 20, 2022. “We’re kind of at that point now where I kind of know where he’s going in certain situations," Smith said of playing alongside Queen. (Terrance Williams/AP)

In many ways, their success is just a continuation of last season, when Queen had a breakout year with a career and team-high 117 tackles along with career highs in sacks (five), interceptions (two) and pass breakups (six). After Smith came over from the Chicago Bears via trade midway through the season, Ravens linebackers were the second-highest graded group in the NFL by PFF behind only the San Francisco 49ers over the last 10 games of the season, with Smith (85.9) and Queen (75.5) individually ranking fourth and seventh, respectively.

With a half-season of work coupled with a full offseason together, they are again two of the league’s highest-rated linebackers and consider themselves the best duo in the NFL.

“Our understanding for each other, how we see each other, how we react to one another on certain plays,” Smith said. “Once we have that mindset, it makes things a lot smoother as opposed to when I’m still trying to learn him.

“We’re kind of at that point now where I kind of know where he’s going in certain situations.”

The same can be said of Smith when it comes to Queen. The impact has been tangible.

“Just being more vocal,” Queen said when asked what Smith has taught him. “Every day he comes in with a great attitude and is always talking. That’s the biggest thing for me, just being a shy person, not talking as much and just letting people be, but you get to know people better and more.

Advertisement

“It brightens the mood. It brightens everybody’s mood when you talk a lot, so that I think that’s the biggest thing I learned from ‘Ro.’”

[ Mike Preston’s Ravens mailbag: Answering questions about the pass rush, Lamar Jackson’s wristband and more ]

Baltimore Ravens Insider Weekly Want the inside scoop on the Ravens? Become a Ravens Insider and you'll have access to news, notes and analysis from The Sun. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Now in his fourth season and in a contract year after the Ravens declined his fifth-year option during the offseason, Queen has been a menace. Against the Bengals, he routinely blew up swing passes and screens to running backs Joe Mixon and Trayveon Williams, flying to the ball to keep them to minimal gains.

“The biggest thing is just understanding route concepts and just being patient, knowing my skill set and using my skill set,” Queen said of his improvements in pass coverage. “It’s just an all-around improvement of everything.”

With the Ravens having committed $100 million over the next five years to Smith after he signed an extension in January, it will be difficult for them to keep Queen beyond this season, but general manager Eric DeCosta has expressed his interest in doing so.

So far, Queen is making that decision difficult with the notion that perhaps one of the league’s best defenses can be built by investing in its inside linebackers.

It helps, too, that Smith and Queen have been on the field together for all but one snap this season. So, too, does being turned loose by second-year coordinator Mike Macdonald, who has perhaps relied on them even more in a defense whose secondary has been besieged by injuries. For example, Smith has played 25% of his snaps up on the line of scrimmage, thus leaving opponents not knowing whether he’s going to blitz or drop into coverage.

Advertisement

“He tries to be creative, but at the same time be a bit traditional,” Queen said of Macdonald’s usage of the duo. “I think that’s the perfect mix for us. [He’s] just letting us go out there and play ball, so whatever Mike calls, we’re going to roll with.”

And so, too, is the Ravens’ defense.