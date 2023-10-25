Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith absent from Wednesday’s practice with shoulder injury

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Pro Bowl linebacker Roquan Smith, pictured Sunday, was absent from practice Wednesday with a shoulder injury as the Ravens began preparations to play the Arizona Cardinals. (Terrance Williams/AP)

Pro Bowl linebacker Roquan Smith was absent from practice Wednesday with a shoulder injury as the Ravens began preparations to play the Arizona Cardinals.

Coach John Harbaugh declined to comment on Smith’s status, deferring to the injury report. “No, he just wasn’t out there,” he said after practice.

Smith leads the Ravens with 71 tackles and has emerged as the vocal leader of a defense that has allowed the fewest points and second fewest yards in the league.

The 26-year-old two-time All-Pro has been one of the league’s most durable players in recent years, starting 57 games in a row since he finished the 2019 season with the Chicago Bears on injured reserve because of a torn pectoral muscle. He has played 97% of the Ravens’ defensive snaps this season.

Smith played 67 of the Ravens’ 75 defensive snaps in their 38-6 win last Sunday over the Detroit Lions. He made a team-high eight tackles but received his second lowest game grade of the season from Pro Football Focus.

Smith spoke to reporters after the game and gave no indication he was dealing with an injury. He was also seen briefly in the locker room Wedneday.

“Like we said all week, we just came out and did what we had to do, and just played our style of defense,” he said Sunday of the team’s dominant performance. “We just know they haven’t faced a defense yet like ours.”

Safety Marcus Williams (hamstring) and running back Keaton Mitchell (hamstring) were the only other Ravens who did not practice Wednesday. Cornerback Kevon Seymour (ankle) was limited, while wide receiver Tylan Wallace (hamstring) was a full participant after being designated to return from injured reserve. Wallace has 21 days to return to the active roster or will revert to season-ending IR.

Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, who remains on the non-football injury list with what Harbaugh described in August as an agitated knee, declined to speak with several reporters who approached to ask about his status.

For the Cardinals, defensive end Kevin Strong (shoulder) and guard Elijah Wilkinson (neck) did not practice Wednesday while cornerback Antonio Hamilton (groin) and safety Jalen Thompson (hamstring) were limited participants. Quarterback Kyler Murray was a full participant but is expected to be out a few more weeks as he prepares to return from a torn ACL suffered in December.