Ravens rookie OL Tyre Phillips, CB Jimmy Smith active for season opener vs. Browns

Daniel Oyefusi
By
Baltimore Sun
Sep 13, 2020 11:50 AM
"They're a great running team. They're a great team-very talented team," said Campbell. "So, we have our hands full, but I think we're ready for the challenge."

Ravens rookie offensive lineman Tyre Phillips (ankle) and cornerback Jimmy Smith (back spasms) are active for Sunday’s season opener against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium.

Phillips, a candidate to start at right guard, missed Thursday’s practice but was a full participant Friday. Smith, who’s expected to contribute this season in a hybrid cornerback-safety role, was a late addition to the injury report Sunday morning, listed as questionable, but took part in light drills two hours before kickoff.

Quarterback Trace McSorley, wide receiver Chris Moore (finger), rookie safety Geno Stone, running back Justice Hill (thigh), rookie guard Ben Bredeson and rookie defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (knee) are inactive.

Safety Jordan Richards, who on Saturday was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster, is active.
The Browns will be without two starters in cornerback Greedy Williams (shoulder) and linebacker Mack Wilson (knee). Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, cornerback Kevin Johnson (liver), offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (ankle) and defensive end Joe Jackson are also inactive.

Starting center J.C. Tretter (knee), who was limited in practice this week, is active.

