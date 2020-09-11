xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Ravens rookie OL Tyre Phillips returns to practice Friday ahead of season opener vs. Browns

Daniel Oyefusi
By
Baltimore Sun
Sep 11, 2020 12:28 PM
"Without having the preseason games, I know the players and coaches and everybody are ready to go out and play a game," said Harbaugh.

Ravens rookie offensive lineman Tyre Phillips returned to the practice field Friday, one day after missing practice with an ankle injury.

Phillips, a third-round pick, is in contention to start at right guard in Sunday’s season opener against the Cleveland Browns, as is veteran D.J. Fluker.

Outside linebacker Pernell McPhee was not at Friday’s practice, a likely vet day for the 31-year-old.

Wide receiver Chris Moore (finger), running back Justice Hill (thigh) and rookie defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (knee), who have not practiced all week, remained sidelined.
The team’s final injury report and game status will be released later today.

Baltimore Sun reporter Jonas Shaffer contributed to this report.

