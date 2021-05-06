Ravens set dates for rookie minicamp, OTA workouts

The start of the 2021 NFL season is drawing closer, and Ravens, old and new, will be back in the team’s Owings Mills facility over the next month.
The NFL on Thursday released dates for each team’s offseason workout program. The Ravens will hold their rookie minicamp over three days, from May 14-16.
Voluntary organized team workouts will occur from May 25-27, June 2-4 and June 10-11. Mandatory minicamp is scheduled for June 15-17.
The first phase of the league’s revised offseason program was extended from two weeks to four from April 19 to May 14. Teams can hold up two hours of activity at their facility, but on-field drills will not be permitted and all meetings must be held virtually. Capacity limits for the facility and weight room remain in place.
The second phase has been shortened from three weeks to one from May 17 to May 24. On-field drills will be permitted without contact but meetings will remain virtual.
The third phase remains four weeks and will run from May 24 to June 18. It includes 10 days of traditional OTAs at full speed without contact and players are required to attend minicamp. Meetings can be virtual or in-person.
The Ravens in April announced through the NFL Players Association that they were joining a list of teams whose players are skipping in-person, voluntary workouts this offseason as the league’s players union and the owners struggle to find a compromise after last year’s sessions were completely virtual as a response to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to multiple reports, the union has also been recommending rookies not attend their respective minicamps.
Players are protected against lost wages if they sustain an injury at a team’s facility. They don’t have the same protection if they’re injured working out anywhere else. On Tuesday, Denver Broncos offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James reportedly suffered a potentially season-ending torn Achilles working out away from the team facility, placing his $10 million salary for the upcoming season in jeopardy.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh said at the team’s predraft news conference in April that players, including “non-rehab guys,” were at the facility for the first day of organized team activities.
“We’re coaches. We coach. That’s what we’re preparing to do,” Harbaugh said. “We love our players and we love to teach. We work together with any player, every player that chooses to be here to help in every way we can individually, collectively, as a team, [to] help them build their games and achieve their goals, their dreams as football players.”
The Associated Press contributed to this article.