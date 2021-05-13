As Ravens rookies arrive, minicamp could help answer these 8 questions

In Baltimore, the first-round pick will go wherever he’s needed. The team asks its receivers to know every role. “I feel like Rashod is an outside guy, an X-type receiver, that can play inside,” coach John Harbaugh said after the Ravens took him No. 27 overall. Bateman has said his blocking needs to improve, but with his relatively bigger frame, he could be more effective in the slot than Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, another receiver who’s comfortable inside and outside.