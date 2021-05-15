Top Ravens pick Rashod Bateman is ‘as advertised’ at rookie minicamp; two out with injuries | NOTES

“First impressions are very positive,” coach John Harbaugh said after the second of three minicamp practices. “He has a nice demeanor about him. He’s a quick learner. [He’s] everything we thought he would be, in terms of the athleticism and the skill set. That’s usually the case, but not always the case. What you see is not always what you get, and you don’t know until you get them out there in, really, the first rookie minicamp. I would say that he is as advertised from a talent standpoint.”