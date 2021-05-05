Ravens reveal jersey numbers for 2021 draft class

The Ravens revealed the jersey numbers for their 2021 draft class Wednesday, as well as a familiar number for right tackle Alejandro Villanueva.
The rookies’ numbers are subject to change, but most will hold true.
- Wide receiver Rashod Bateman: No. 12 (Nos. 0 and 13 at Minnesota)
- Edge rusher Odafe Oweh: No. 99 (No. 28 at Penn State)
- Guard Ben Cleveland: No. 66 (No. 74 at Georgia)
- Defensive back Brandon Stephens: No. 21 (Nos. 23 and 26 at Southern Methodist)
- Wide receiver Tylan Wallace: No. 16 (No. 2 at Oklahoma State)
- Cornerback Shaun Wade: No. 29 (No. 24 at Ohio State)
- Outside linebacker Daelin Hayes: No. 59 (No. 9 at Notre Dame)
- Fullback/tight end Ben Mason: No. 38 (No. 42 at Michigan)
Villanueva, meanwhile, will wear No. 78, the number he wore with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tackle Andre Smith and guard Kevin Zeitler, another free-agent signing, do not have numbers yet, according to the Ravens’ roster.