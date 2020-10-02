LT Ronnie Stanley misses Ravens practice Friday, casting doubt on availability vs. Washington

All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley was not present for the open portion of Ravens practice Friday, raising concerns that he could miss Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team.
Stanley, who did not participate in Thursday’s practice because of a shoulder injury, is the Ravens' top offensive lineman and one of their most durable. Washington has one of the NFL’s most productive defensive lines, though top draft pick Chase Young is reportedly expected to sit out Week 4 with a groin injury.
Cornerback Jimmy Smith, who was limited Thursday with a knee injury, also was not at practice Friday. A versatile defender who can match up with tight ends and wide receivers, Smith played 66 defensive snaps in Monday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Ravens wide receiver Chris Moore (finger/thigh) appears unlikely to make his season debut Sunday after missing his second straight practice. Also absent was outside linebacker Pernell McPhee, who typically gets a day off at practice each week.
Coach John Harbaugh is expected to address reporters later Friday, and an injury report will be released Friday afternoon.