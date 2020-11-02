Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley to undergo ankle surgery; RG Tyre Phillips sidelined with high ankle sprain

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley will have surgery after suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Sunday’s 28-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“It looks like a good prognosis long-term,” Harbaugh said during his Monday afternoon press conference. “I was even told he’ll probably be back in May for OTAs, but that’s a long way away.”
Stanley was injured just two days after he signed a $98.75 million contract extension. Right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. shifted to fill his spot, and D.J. Fluker took over at right tackle, a position he played early in his career for the San Diego Chargers.
The NFL Network reported that Stanley fractured and dislocated his ankle and also likely tore ligaments.
His injury was not the only one to weaken the offensive line Sunday. Rookie right guard Tyre Phillips left with a high-ankle sprain, Harbaugh said, an injury that can take four to six weeks to heal in severe cases.
“I’ll know more after an MRI,” the Ravens coach said. “Sometimes, guys can go with those if they’re not severe. So we’ll see how that plays out and probably have more information as the week goes on.”
With Phillips sidelined, the Ravens will turn to Ben Powers and rookie Ben Bredeson to play behind Patrick Mekari, who filled in against the Steelers.
“We like those guys, we really do,” Harbaugh said, adding that the team will take this week to assess its options for adding tackle depth. Practice-squad lineman Will Holden is one candidate.
The makeshift line allowed quarterback Lamar Jackson to be hit nine times against the Steelers but paved the way for a season-high 265 rushing yards.
In other injury news, Harbaugh said he expects running back Mark Ingram II to practice after he missed the Steelers game with an ankle injury. He did not offer a prognosis on Ingram’s availability for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. “It’s turned into a little more of a slight high ankle,” Harbaugh said.