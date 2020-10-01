LT Ronnie Stanley, DE Derek Wolfe among Ravens starters missing at practice Thursday

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley and defensive end Derek Wolfe missed practice Thursday, their first full session this week ahead of Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team.
Stanley, who dealt with a hip injury before playing in a Week 2 win over the Houston Texans, was out with a shoulder injury that also limited him Wednesday. Wolfe has been dealing with an elbow injury. Defensive tackle Brandon Williams missed practice for noninjury reasons, as he usually does on Thursdays.
Defensive back-linebacker Anthony Levine Sr., a special teams standout, was out with an abdomen injury that first surfaced last week. He played a season-low 14 special teams snaps and no defensive snaps in Monday night’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Two Ravens were downgraded from full participants in Wednesday’s practice, which was a light session held without pads or helmets, to limited participants in Thursday’s practice: defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (knee) and wide receiver Chris Moore (finger/thigh). Cornerback Jimmy Smith (knee) and inside linebacker L.J. Fort remained limited with a thigh injury.
Madubuike, a third-round pick, has yet to make his NFL debut. Moore’s thigh injury is a new development.
For Washington, top draft pick and defensive end Chase Young (groin) and wide receiver Steven Sims Jr. (toe) missed their second straight practice. Starting right tackle Morgan Moses (hip) and starting wide receiver Terry McLaurin (thigh) were limited, as was backup linebacker Cole Holcomb (knee). Wide receiver Dontrelle Inman (wirst) and defensive end Ryan Anderson (ankle) returned to practice fully after sitting out Wednesday.