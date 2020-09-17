Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley returns to practice nursing hip injury; center Matt Skura says knee is close to the ‘100%’

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley returned to practice Thursday after an absence Wednesday, raising hopes that he’ll be available for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.
Stanley suffered a minor ankle injury in the Ravens' season-opening win against the Cleveland Browns, and coach John Harbaugh said he expected Stanley to be able to practice Wednesday. But four days from the team’s first road trip, he was sidelined with a hip injury.
Cornerback Jimmy Smith (hip) also returned to practice Thursday. He overcame back spasms to play in Week 1.
Wide receiver Chris Moore (finger), defensive lineman Justin Madubuike (knee) and defensive tackle Brandon Williams were absent. If Moore and Madubuike can’t practice Friday, they’re likely to again be ruled out for Sunday’s game.
‘Remarkable’ recovery
Coach John Harbaugh said Monday he didn’t think there was “any chance” this offseason that center Matt Skura would be ready for Week 1 less than 10 months after tearing up his left knee. He figured Skura would start the season on the physically-unable-to-perform list and return in October, at the earliest.
But Skura not only was active Sunday, as he long expected he would be. Skura started, too. He said Thursday that he feels “really close to being 100%,” and he joked how the only body part that didn’t feel sore after Sunday’s game was his surgically repaired knee.
“It’s a remarkable accomplishment,” Harbaugh said. “For him to be back playing in the opener is a tribute to him and to our trainers and the doctors that did the surgery, just the whole thing. His wife, for putting up with him, all of these things that go into this. And he played a good, solid game. He’s only going to get better from here.”