LT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) among five Ravens missing at practice Wednesday

Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) was not present for the open period of Ravens practice Wednesday, throwing his availability for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans into doubt.
Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that he’d expected Stanley, who left Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns in the third quarter after a seemingly minor ankle injury, to return for the team’s first practice this week. D.J. Fluker, who spent most of training camp at guard, struggled as his replacement.
An injury report will be released later Thursday.
Also missing Wednesday were cornerback Jimmy Smith (back), defensive end Calais Campbell, defensive lineman Justin Madubuike (knee) and wide receiver Chris Moore (finger). Running back Justice Hill returned to practice after being sidelined by a thigh injury.
The Texans had full participation at practice Wednesday, including running back Duke Johnson, who sprained his ankle in Houston’s season-opening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Note: With rookie inside linebacker Kristian Welch on the injured list, the Ravens added free-agent tight end Xavier Grimble to their practice squad. Grimble appeared in 47 games over the past four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, including three (one start) last year.