Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley says he’s ‘very close’ to returning, could play Sunday vs. Bills

Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley talks about his possible return from his injury and the flexibility he needs to start against the Bills on Sunday. (Baltimore Sun)

Speaking to reporters Thursday for the first time since September of last season, Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley said he feels good and there’s a chance he’ll play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

“This could possibly be the week,” said Stanley, who practiced fully for the second straight day. “I’m very close, and I’ll talk it over with the staff. We’re going to make the best decision for the team.”

Stanley has played in just one game since suffering an ankle injury Nov. 1, 2020, just days after signing a five-year extension. After playing in the Ravens’ Week 1 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders last season, the 2016 first-round draft pick was sidelined for the rest of the year as he underwent season-ending surgery for the second time.

“There’s something else I had to get done after that [Raiders game],” Stanley said. “That was a lower body, major surgery. That’s why the whole organization was taking this approach to make sure I can be out there and not play one game.”

Stanley said the recovery process is going “according to plan,” even though it’s frustrating to not be on the field with his teammates. The 2019 All-Pro said he’s confident that he can return to his old form.

“I still don’t feel like I’ve played to my full potential,” Stanley said. “For me, that’s what I’m pushing toward. I’m pretty happy with what I’m seeing right now. I’m in a really good place.”

