Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley is happy to return, if only in spurts: ‘It’s only going to get better from here’

"As a competitor, I really want to be out there with the team, and I’m very happy that we got out there and we pulled out the win,” said Ronnie Stanley. (, /Baltimore Sun)

Ronnie Stanley’s long-awaited season debut in the Ravens’ thrilling 19-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals came with only part-time responsibilities. But just being back on the M&T Bank Stadium field Sunday night, sharing snaps at left tackle with Patrick Mekari, was satisfying enough.

“Last time I was on this field, terrible, terrible things happened,” Stanley said. “So to be able to come back [out] here and be able to be a productive member of the team and help us win [feels great].”

Nearly two years ago in Baltimore, just days after signing a five-year contract extension worth nearly $100 million, Stanley suffered the first of two season-ending ankle injuries. He missed 31 of the next 32 games while recovering from what is believed to be three surgeries on the joint, and he said last month that he also underwent a separate “major” lower-body operation.

Even though he didn’t play the entirety of Sunday night’s thrilling 19-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, the fact that Ronnie Stanley, being introduced to the home crowd at M&T Bank Stadium, was able to return to the field was enough for the Ravens’ star left tackle. (Todd Olszewski / Getty Images)

In his first and only appearance of last season, Stanley struggled in the Ravens’ opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. On Sunday night, he showed flashes of being the dominant player who earned All-Pro honors in 2019.

“He seemed like he looked really good,” coach John Harbaugh said. “I’m looking forward to seeing the tape. I know he felt like he played well.”

Despite Stanley’s progress in practice — he was a full participant in two of the Ravens’ three sessions each of the past two weeks — the Ravens have remained cautious with his ramp-up. Stanley started at left tackle Sunday but was replaced by Mekari on the Ravens’ second drive, beginning what Harbaugh said was a planned rotation. The 2016 first-round draft pick did not play during the team’s final two series of the first half, nor during the game-winning drive that led to kicker Justin Tucker’s last-second 43-yard field goal.

“I definitely want to be out there for my team,” Stanley said. “That was our plan going into this game, was the whole pitch count thing. But Pat Mekari did a great job, and I have full trust [in him] and zero doubts in his ability. As a competitor, I really want to be out there with the team, and I’m very happy that we got out there and we pulled out the win.”

The Ravens’ plan is not unusual. The Green Bay Packers have been using a similar strategy with left tackle David Bakhtiari, keeping the two-time All-Pro on a pitch count as he works his way back from a torn ACL suffered in December 2020.

Stanley said he felt fully confident about his ability going into the game, which he noted was a big difference from last year. In the locker room afterward, he said he felt “a little soreness, but nothing major.”

The closer Stanley gets to full health, the closer the Ravens could get to stability on quarterback Lamar Jackson’s blind side. Because of injuries, Ja’Wuan James, rookie Daniel Faalele and Mekari all started at left tackle over the Ravens’ first four games this season. With his return Sunday night, Stanley took another step toward becoming “the player I know I can be.”

“I think it’s only going to get better from here,” he said.