Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley will make season debut vs Bengals

Ronnie Stanley is back.

The Ravens’ star left tackle was activated for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, clearing the way for him to make his season debut at M&T Bank Stadium.

Stanley has played in just two games since he suffered a season-ending ankle injury in November 2020. He was cleared for last season’s opener but didn’t return to practice after struggling against the Las Vegas Raiders. He underwent season-ending ankle surgery for the second straight year last October, believed to be his third operation on the joint, and Stanley said last month that he also underwent a separate “major” lower-body operation.

Stanley was a full participant in two of the Ravens’ three practices each of the past two weeks. Coach John Harbaugh said Friday that he was “feeling good” about Stanley’s chances of returning to action.

”We’ll see where we’re at,” he said. “I’m not going to really comment on who’s playing and who’s not playing. We’ll be out there on Sunday.”

Stanley would be the Ravens’ fourth starting left tackle this season. Ja’Wuan James opened the season there before tearing his Achilles tendon. Patrick Mekari started in Week 2 and Week 3, then was knocked out by an ankle injury from which he has recovered. Rookie Daniel Faalele got the nod in Week 4.

Starting cornerback Marcus Peters is also active despite a midweek quadriceps injury.

Running back Justice Hill (hamstring), wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot), guard Ben Cleveland (foot), outside linebacker Justin Houston (groin), inside linebacker A.J. Klein and cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis are inactive.

