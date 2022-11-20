Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley suffers ankle injury, is questionable to return vs. Panthers

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley suffered an ankle injury during the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers and is questionable to return.

The injury happened when Panthers linebacker Brian Burns sacked quarterback Lamar Jackson, who fell into Stanley’s left ankle with a few minutes left in the third. Stanley remained on the ground before being looked at by trainers and then limping off the field.

Stanley was evaluated in the medical tent and then taken into the locker room.

Stanley has battled an ankle injury since breaking it during a game against the Steelers on Nov. 1, 2020, and missing the remainder of that season after having surgery. When he returned for the 2021 campaign, he didn’t appear to be fully healthy but started the season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders before opting to undergo another surgery in October 2021 and miss the rest of the season. Stanley said in September that he also underwent a separate “major” lower-body operation.

The Ravens have been cautious with Stanley, keeping him sidelined until Week 5 when he played limited snaps in a win against the Cincinnati Bengals. Stanley has looked more like his 2019 All-Pro form in his six starts this season, allowing no sacks on just two quarterback pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

Offensive lineman Patrick Mekari replaced Stanley following the injury.

