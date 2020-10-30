Ravens sign All-Pro LT Ronnie Stanley to huge contract extension through 2025

The Ravens have signed All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley to a five-year contract extension, the team announced Friday, locking in their top offensive lineman to a massive deal a year before he was set to become an unrestricted free agent.
Stanley’s deal is worth $112.9 million in total value through the 2025 season, according to ESPN, with $70.9 million in guaranteed money. The extension itself is for five years and $98.8 million, an annual value slightly less than the market-setting three-year, $66 million deal that Laremy Tunsil signed this offseason with the Houston Texans.
The Ravens' big-money deal for their 2016 first-round pick comes almost a month after their 2017 first-round pick, All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey, signed a five-year, $98.8 million extension through the 2026 season.
Stanley, who has started 61 games in his Ravens career, has developed into perhaps the NFL’s top offensive tackle and a reliable blind-side protector for star quarterback Lamar Jackson. Last season, according to Pro Football Focus, he didn’t allow a single sack. This season, Stanley leads all NFL tackles in pass-block win rate and is fifth in run-block win rate, according to ESPN.
“We are excited to announce a five-year contract extension with Ronnie Stanley through the 2025 season,” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. "Ronnie is the mainstay on our offensive line. He’s a shutdown left tackle who excels on the field and in our community. This is just the beginning for Ronnie, and we could not be happier for him and his family.
“Ronnie is also another example of a great draft pick by Ozzie Newsome, and we credit Kim Miale, Nick Matteo and Pat Moriarty for working tirelessly to get this deal done.”
This story will be updated.