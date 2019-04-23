Ravens reportedly exercise option on left tackle Ronnie Stanley, keeping him through at least 2020

The Ravens have exercised the fifth-year team option on left tackle Ronnie Stanley’s contract, ESPN reported Tuesday, likely keeping the former first-round draft pick in Baltimore through at least 2020.

Because Stanley was taken in the top 10 in 2016, the value of his fifth-year option is about $12.9 million, equivalent to the transition tender for offensive linemen in this year’s collective bargaining agreement. The fifth year is guaranteed only for injury when the option is exercised, meaning the Ravens could cut Stanley before next season if he struggles. The option year becomes fully guaranteed on the first day of the 2020 league year.

Stanley, 25, was a Pro Bowl alternate last year after playing through injuries and ably protecting the blind side of quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Lamar Jackson. He finished his third NFL season rated the league's No. 17 offensive tackle by Pro Football Focus.

At the NFL scouting combine in late February, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta declined to tip his hand on whether the team would exercise Stanley’s option before the May 3 deadline.

"I think we have a lot of different options with Ronnie,” DeCosta said. “I think he's playing extremely well, and I love the way that he finished the season this year. He really built on the successes that he had two years ago, and we're excited about him moving forward. He's a great young man. He's motivated. He's a good player at a really, really important position, so we'll have those discussions, I think, at some point soon."

By exercising the option, the Ravens now have their top three linemen in 2018 — Stanley, right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and right guard Marshal Yanda — signed through 2020. Stanley could be a target for a possible contract extension next offseason, as DeCosta has prioritized retaining the team’s young talent.

